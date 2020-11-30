Unaudited financial report for the third quarter and 9 months of 2020

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 30.09.2020, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 21 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. An industrial and logistics park is planned to be developed on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company.



In the second quarter of 2020 a 0.7-hectare property at the price of 65 000 euros was sold.