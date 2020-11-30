 

ADC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call Highlighting Data from its Next-Generation Antibody Drug Conjugates Being Presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 13:15  |  16   |   |   

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT), a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced today that it will host a live conference call and webcast on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET to highlight several presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, including data on its lead candidate loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca) for the treatment of relapsed of refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and updated preliminary data from a pivotal Phase 2 trial of camidanlumab tesirine (Cami) in Hodgkin lymphoma.

The event will feature a presentation from key opinion leader Mehdi Hamadani, MD, Professor of Internal Medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Division of Hematology and Oncology.

To access the conference call, please dial (833) 303-1198 (domestic) or +1 914 987-7415 (international) and provide the pin number 1486164. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the ADC Therapeutics website at www.adctherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the ADC Therapeutics website after the completion of the event.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company develops ADCs by applying its decades of experience in this field and using next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology to which ADC Therapeutics has proprietary rights for its targets. Strategic target selection for PBD-based ADCs and substantial investment in early clinical development have enabled ADC Therapeutics to build a deep clinical and research pipeline of therapies for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor cancers. The Company has multiple PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical trials, ranging from first in human to confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trials, in the USA and Europe, and numerous preclinical ADCs in development.

Loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402), the Company’s lead product candidate, has been evaluated in a 145-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) that showed a 48.3% overall response rate (ORR), which exceeded the target primary endpoint. In September 2020, ADC Therapeutics submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking accelerated approval for Lonca for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL. On November 20, 2020, the FDA accepted the BLA, granting priority review and setting a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of May 21, 2021. Camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), the Company’s second lead product candidate, is being evaluated in a 100-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) after having shown in a Phase 1 clinical trial an 86.5% ORR in HL patients at the dose selected for Phase 2. The Company is also evaluating Cami as a novel immuno-oncology approach for the treatment of various advanced solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ADC Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call Highlighting Data from its Next-Generation Antibody Drug Conjugates Being Presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT), a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
PT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Kemper to Acquire American Access in $370 Million Transaction
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
ADC Therapeutics meldet Annahme der Biologics License Application sowie beschleunigtes Zulassungsverfahren für Loncastuximab-Tesirin zur Behandlung des rezidivierten oder refraktären diffus großzelligen B-Zell-Lymphoms durch die FDA
20.11.20
ADC Therapeutics Announces FDA Accepts Biologics License Application and Grants Priority Review for Loncastuximab Tesirine for Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma
13.11.20
ADC Therapeutics veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das dritte Quartal 2020 und präsentiert aktuelle Highlights seiner Geschäftsentwicklung
12.11.20
ADC Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Recent Business Highlights
10.11.20
Präsentation von ADC Therapeutics auf der Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
10.11.20
ADC Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
05.11.20
ADC Therapeutics gibt am 12. November 2020 in einer Telefonkonferenz die Finanzergebnisse für das dritte Quartal 2020 bekannt
05.11.20
ADC Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on November 12, 2020
05.11.20
ADC Therapeutics hält acht Präsentationen von Ergebnissen zu seinen Antikörper-Wirkstoff-Konjugaten der nächsten Generation auf der 62. Jahrestagung der American Society of Hematology
04.11.20
ADC Therapeutics Announces Eight Presentations on Data from its Next-Generation Antibody Drug Conjugates at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting