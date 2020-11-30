 

Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in Recurrent Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 13:00  |  54   |   |   

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (also known as Verastem Oncology), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced the initiation of a Phase 2 registration-directed clinical trial of VS-6766, its RAF/MEK inhibitor, and defactinib, its FAK inhibitor, in patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC).

“Results to date have demonstrated the clinical activity of VS-6766 and defactinib in KRAS mutant cancers, signaling potentially promising clinical results in low-grade serous ovarian cancer and in KRAS-G12V mutant non-small cell lung cancer,” said Brian Stuglik, Chief Executive Officer of Verastem Oncology. “The start of our registration-directed trial in recurrent LGSOC is a significant milestone in our work to develop the backbone of therapy for RAS driven tumors, an area of minimal therapeutic results, significant toxicity and limited treatment options.”

The Phase 2 study (GOG3052) is an adaptive two-part multicenter, parallel cohort, randomized, open label trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of VS-6766 alone and in combination with defactinib in patients with recurrent LGSOC.1 The first part of the study will determine the optimal regimen of either VS-6766 monotherapy or in combination with defactinib in patients with recurrent LGSOC randomized 1:1 in each treatment arm. The determination of which regimen to take forward into the expansion phase of the trial will be made based on objective response rate data. The expansion phase of the study will examine efficacy and safety parameters of the regimen selected. Trial enrollment is underway in the United States with European sites to follow. Additional information about this study can be found here on ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT04625270). The Company previously announced its successful meeting with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Q3 2020 and the FDA’s support of the Company’s development strategy and adaptive trial design for LGSOC.

According to Susana Banerjee, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Oncologist and Research Lead for the Gynaecology Unit at The Royal Marsden and Team Leader at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, Global and Lead European Investigator of this trial, “Based on my experience treating patients with low-grade serous ovarian cancer in the Phase 1/2 FRAME trial, I have seen firsthand the potential for the combination of VS-6766 and defactinib, particularly in KRAS mutated tumors, which may address the significant limitations we have seen with other therapeutic approaches. This trial will further explore the encouraging response rates, durability and safety profile of VS-6766 and defactinib demonstrated in early phase studies and enable us to evaluate VS-6766 alone and in combination with defactinib to address the unmet needs of women with this specific type of ovarian cancer.”

Seite 1 von 6
Verastem Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) $2.22 am.27.4.20
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in Recurrent Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (also known as Verastem Oncology), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced the initiation of a Phase 2 registration-directed clinical trial of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
PT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Kemper to Acquire American Access in $370 Million Transaction
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Verastem Oncology Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
52
Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) $2.22 am.27.4.20
24.08.20
84
Verastem entwickelt derzeit Duvelisib, einen dualen Inhibitor !