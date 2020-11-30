Altair to Present at the Berenberg European Conference

TROY, Mich., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing, announced today that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Howard Morof, chief financial officer, will present at the Berenberg European Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.