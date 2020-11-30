 

Altair to Present at the Berenberg European Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 13:05  |  18   |   |   

TROY, Mich., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing, announced today that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Howard Morof, chief financial officer, will present at the Berenberg European Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Jennifer Ristic
Altair
216-849-3109
jristic@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com

 


Altair Engineering Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Altair to Present at the Berenberg European Conference TROY, Mich., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Altair (NASDAQ: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing, announced today that James Scapa, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – September 2020
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Nexans Press Release
Contango Announces Signing of Agreement to Acquire Oily, Low Decline Assets in Big Horn, Permian, ...
Xuan Quynh LLC Joins PHILUX Global Funds to Participate in Luxembourg-based Infrastructure Fund for ...
Update on the intended offer by Sanofi for Kiadis
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Altair to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference
05.11.20
Altair Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
05.11.20
Altair Inspire Mold Revolutionizes Injection Molding