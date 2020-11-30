Data I/O Announces Support for Infineon OPTIGA TPM 2.0 on SentriX Product Creator Software Tool Suite

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for security ICs, microcontrollers and memory devices and Infineon Technologies AG have collaborated to support Infineon’s OPTIGA TPM using Data I/O’s SentriX security deployment as-a-Service. The collaboration simplifies the development and deployment of IoT security for OEMs using Data I/O’s SentriX Product Creator software tool.

OEMs are developing IoT devices for mission critical platforms for industrial applications, connected consumer products and automotive markets. These products require the highest level of security to ensure the integrity of their platforms. Designing in hardware-based security using a TPM security controller provides robust industry standard protection. OEMs require a simple and flexible method to define identity and deploy security definitions into their embedded systems. The SentriX Product Creator tool simplifies IoT security by delivering pre-configured security deployment profiles for the most popular IoT use cases such as cloud onboarding, secure boot, access control, device authenticity and others. The SentriX Product Creator tool offers OEMs customizable but pre-configured security profiles based on the most popular features supported on the Infineon OPTIGA TPM device saving time and effort and avoiding potential pitfalls during security deployment definition. The profile definitions completed using the SentriX Product Creator tool are securely transferred for device provisioning to a secure programming and distribution center. Together, Data I/O’s SentriX platform and Infineon OPTIGA TPM family offer the best combination of hardware-based security robustness, design flexibility and manufacturing production ease of use available today.

“As mission critical IoT and connected car applications continue to proliferate, OEMs need a streamlined and flexible way to deploy tamper-resistant hardware-based security. We are excited to collaborate with Infineon to support the Infineon OPTIGA TPM security controller on Data I/O’s SentriX platform,” said Michael Tidwell, vice president of marketing and business development of Data I/O Corporation. “The SentriX security deployment service enables OEMs to provision and personalize OPTIGA TPM devices at production scale but at a chip package level prior to shipping the device to a manufacturing line. Because Data I/O provides the SentriX platform as-a-service to component distributors and programming centers, its capability is available to OEMs with low minimum order quantities but scales to very high volume.”