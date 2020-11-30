 

Verizon to speak at Wells Fargo TMT Summit December 1

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyle Malady, executive vice president and chief technology officer for Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the virtual 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, December 1, at 9:20 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Kim Ancin
Kimberly.Ancin@verizon.com 
908.801.0500

Eric Wilkens
Eric.wilkens@verizon.com 
201.572.9317
@ericwilkens


