Convocation of the general shareholders meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB and draft resolutions

Registration of the shareholders will start at 9:30 a. m. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the accounting day of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting (15 December, 2020) are entitled to participate and to vote at the General Shareholders meeting. Shareholders‘ rights accounting day – 5 January, 2020.

On the initiative and decision of the Company's Management Board the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB (identification code 121922783, address Savanoriu ave. 178B, Vilnius, LT-03154) is to be held on 22 December, 2020 at 10:00 a. m. in Savanoriu ave. 178B, Vilnius.

Agenda includes:

The Management Board of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB approved the Company‘s draft resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders meeting that will take place on the 27th of December 2020:

1. Consolidated annual report.

Shareholders of the public joint-stock company VILNIAUS BALDAI AB are presented with the consolidated annual report of VILNIAUS BALDAI for 2020 (There is no voting on this issue of agenda).

2. Independent auditor's report.

Shareholders of the public joint-stock company VILNIAUS BALDAI AB are presented with the independent auditor's report on the financial statements of VILNIAUS BALDAI for 2020 (There is no voting on this issue of agenda).

3. Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2020 ended 31 August 2020.

To approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2020 ended 31 August 2020.

4. Approval of the Company‘s profit distribution for the year 2020 ended 31 August 2020:

To approve Company‘s profit distribution:

(thousand EUR)