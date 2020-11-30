 

Elys Game Technology CEO to Present at the Betting on Sports – Digital Conference 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 19:00  |  44   |   |   

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced that Michele (Mike) Ciavarella, Chairman and CEO of Elys Game Technology, Corp., will present on a panel, entitled, “How to Choose a Sports Betting Technology Partner,” at the Betting on Sports – Digital Conference. The panel will be held at 5PM Eastern Time on December 1, 2020, and will also include: Kresimir Spajic, SVP of Online Gaming, Hard Rock International; Vik Shrestha, Senior Director of Business Development, IGT PlaySports; David McDowell, CEO, FSB Tech, and Dan Phillips, CEO, NEL Advisory.

Mr. Ciavarella and the panel plan to discuss topics, including important factors when selecting a betting and gaming tech partner, industry consolidation, in-sourcing versus outsourcing, technology gaps, and the evolving regulatory environment.

The Betting on Sports – Digital Conference features senior executives from major operators, regulators, and sports organizations that share ideas that will help to shape the future of the U.S. sports betting industry. Along with the content, the conference provides senior industry executives opportunities to connect and talk business, including an interactive expo hall showcasing the latest innovations from leading suppliers, themed networking roundtables, and workshops.

The event is sponsored by the Sports Betting Community (SBC). SBC has become synonymous with sports betting over the past 10 years and runs the largest B2B media network in the industry, with its publications SBC News, SBC Americas, SBC Noticias, and CasinoBeats. It also runs the biggest global sports betting trade shows, including SBC Digital Summit, Betting on Sports Europe, SBC Summit Barcelona and SBC Digital Summit North America.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots.

The Company’s innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. The Company has completed the product regulatory requirements to commence B2B operations in the United States. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

