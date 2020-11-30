 

Strangers Become Unlikely Friends in the Uplifting Holiday Film MIRACLE ON HIGHWAY 34

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 20:00  |  49   |   |   

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) acquires North American rights to the inspiring and uplifting film MIRACLE ON HIGHWAY 34, set to release this holiday season. A diverse group of characters find themselves together in a rundown diner on Christmas Eve; all the while a young expecting couple tries to make it home on a night that's anything but silent in MIRACLE ON HIGHWAY 34. Sharonne Lanier (Son of the South, The Outsider), Nathan Clarkson (The Purge, The Unlikely Good Samaritan), Josh Murray (The Reliant, Killing Lincoln) & Dan Davidson (Sicario: Day of the Soldado, The Brave) lead an ensemble cast. MIRACLE ON HIGHWAY 34 is available on Digital December 1.

An out of the way truck stop plays host to a convergence of strangers on Christmas Eve in MIRACLE ON HIGHWAY 34. A hardworking waitress (Lanier) takes the late shift on Christmas Eve to help cover her mounting bills. Expecting a silent and solitary night, she is pleasantly surprised with the appearance of a handsome but world-weary trucker (Davidson) who shows up looking for a hot meal and company. As their friendship builds, they are joined by others seeking shelter from the incoming snowstorm. On this snowy night, with no room for them at the inn, they will have to hope for a miracle.

Written, directed and produced by Clarkson, MIRACLE ON HIGHWAY 34 is a modern retelling of the holiday story of the Nativity. The film puts a contemporary spin on the faith genre much like his previous films, Confessions of a Prodigal Son & The Unlikely Good Samaritan, which were also successful modernizations of popular biblical stories.

“For a long time, faith-based films have been very insular, only connecting to a very niche audience,” says Clarkson. “Our desire is to tell stories of faith that are also human, stories that have the ability to connect to a wide range of people regardless of belief, background, or experience.”

Miracle on Highway 34 is a heartwarming story that reimagines one of the most cherished stories of faith in present day,” says Melody Fowler, Cinedigm’s Vice-President of Acquisitions. “Through its authentic and relatable characters, who bond together in spite of their differences, the film delivers a positive and timeless message of hope that audiences need more than ever this holiday season.”

MIRACLE ON HIGHWAY 34 is Executive Produced by Louis J. Giovino.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/L2oGzT34G8E

Official Synopsis: Liz (Sharonne Lanier), a hardworking waitress at a highway truck stop, takes the late shift on Christmas Eve to help cover her mounting bills. Expecting a silent and solitary night, she is pleasantly surprised with the appearance of Dan, a handsome but world-weary trucker who shows up looking for a hot meal and company. As their friendship builds, they are joined by others seeking shelter from the incoming snowstorm. On this snowy night, with no room for them at the inn, they will have to hope for a miracle.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

Cinedigm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Strangers Become Unlikely Friends in the Uplifting Holiday Film MIRACLE ON HIGHWAY 34 Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) acquires North American rights to the inspiring and uplifting film MIRACLE ON HIGHWAY 34, set to release this holiday season. A diverse group of characters find themselves together in a rundown diner on Christmas Eve; all the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
ESG Factors: Total Once Again Selected in 2020 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Blue Apron Names Charlean Gmunder Chief Operating Officer
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:30 Uhr
Cinedigm Acquires Over 1,000 Hours of Premium Film and TV Programming for Growing Streaming Channel Business
20.11.20
Cinedigm Announces MyTime Movie Network, a New Female-Focused Linear Streaming Channel, Debuting Today on The Roku Channel
19.11.20
Cinedigm Launching Whistle TV Streaming Channel on the Roku Channel
16.11.20
Cinedigm Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings (Quarter Ending September 30, 2020)
06.11.20
Cinedigm Acquires Award-winning Thriller “100 DAYS TO LIVE”
06.11.20
Cinedigm Reports 27% Fiscal Second Quarter Digital Sales Growth in Transactional and Ad-Based Video On Demand
05.11.20
Cinedigm Networks Announces Record Streaming Ad Revenue Growth
03.11.20
Pluto TV Secures Exclusive Rights to Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS & Branded Yu-Gi-Oh! AVOD Channel
02.11.20
Cinedigm to Report Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 16, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
2
Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM) noch investieren ?