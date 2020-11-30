MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 24. November to 29. November 2020:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|
24. November 2020
25. November 2020
26. November 2020
27. November 2020
|
700
700
650
670
|
130.8
131.4
131.5
133.7
|
91.553
91.973
85.501
89.592
|Accumulated in this period
|2720
|131.8
|358.609
|Accumulated under the program from the 24. November until now
|2720
|131.8
|358.609
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 24. November – 29. November 2020 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 2720 treasury shares, corresponding to 0,00035 % of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachment
MT Hojgaard Holding Bearer (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare