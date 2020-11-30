Sunnova Announces Launch of Primary and Secondary Offering of Shares of Common Stock

Sunnova intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 525,000 shares of common stock, and the Selling Stockholder intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 525,000 shares of common stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA) today announced that it has launched an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 7,000,000 shares of Sunnova’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “common stock”), which consists of 3,500,000 shares of common stock offered by Sunnova and 3,500,000 shares of common stock offered by a fund affiliated with Newlight Partners (the “Selling Stockholder”).

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers of the Offering.

Sunnova has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the Offering (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that has become effective. The shares will be issued and sold pursuant to such effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Offering will also be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents that Sunnova may file with the SEC for more complete information about Sunnova and this Offering. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Telephone: 1-866-471-2526, Facsimile: 212-902-9316, Email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by calling 1-800-221-1037, or by emailing usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.