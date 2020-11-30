Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Double Product Giveback Percentages on Giving Tuesday, December 1st, 2020
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), a leading home specialty retailer of high-quality, sustainable products for the home, today announced all brands across the company’s portfolio, including Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham, will double their product giveback percentages on Giving Tuesday, December 1st, 2020. The company will also match customer donations made on the day, including donations made in-store benefitting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“At Williams-Sonoma, Inc., we strive to be Good by Design. Giving back to our communities and the causes we believe in has always been the key to living our company values. In a year that has been challenging for so many, we are proud to have all of our brands take part in Giving Tuesday and contribute to organizations whose causes reflect the values of our company,” says Laura Alber, Chief Executive Officer of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
Nonprofit partner collections with products ranging from ornaments and tote bags, to throw blankets and pillows can be found on the following brand e-commerce websites: Williams Sonoma & No Kid Hungry, Williams Sonoma & St. Jude, Williams Sonoma & The Trevor Project, Williams Sonoma & Doctors Without Borders, West Elm Charitable Gifts, Pottery Barn Goods That Give Back, Pottery Barn Kids Giving Back, Pottery Barn Teen Giving Back, Rejuvenation Gifts that Give Back, and Mark and Graham Charitable Gifts.
Funds raised on Giving Tuesday will benefit the following nonprofit partners:
- 15 Percent Pledge: 15 Percent Pledge calls on multi-brand retailers and corporations to dedicate 15% of their total purchasing power to supporting Black-owned businesses.
- The ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals): With programs that extend its anti-cruelty mission across the country, this not-for-profit organization is recognized as a national leader in animal welfare.
- Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF): An international, independent humanitarian organization that provides emergency medical aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from health care.
- Forest Stewardship Council: FSC promotes environmentally sound, socially beneficial, and economically prosperous management of the world’s forests.
- Habitat for Humanity: Habitat for Humanity partners with people all over the world to help them build or improve homes and communities.
- HERproject: HERproject unlock the full potential of women working in global supply chains through workplace-based interventions on health, financial inclusion, and gender equality.
- Jackie Robinson Foundation: the Jackie Robinson Foundation has continued Robinson’s commitment to equal opportunity by addressing the achievement gap in higher education.
- National Association for the Advancement of Colored People: The vision of the organization is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race.
- The National Urban League: A historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities.
- No Kid Hungry: Working with local partners across the country, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger by ensuring that kids get the food they need.
- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”
- The Trevor Project: The Trevor Project is the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.
*Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will donate up to approximately $750,000 for the Giving Tuesday product givebacks and gift matching funds for all customer donations made on December 1st, 2020.
