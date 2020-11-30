Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Double Product Giveback Percentages on Giving Tuesday, December 1st, 2020

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), a leading home specialty retailer of high-quality, sustainable products for the home, today announced all brands across the company’s portfolio, including Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham, will double their product giveback percentages on Giving Tuesday, December 1st, 2020. The company will also match customer donations made on the day, including donations made in-store benefitting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“At Williams-Sonoma, Inc., we strive to be Good by Design. Giving back to our communities and the causes we believe in has always been the key to living our company values. In a year that has been challenging for so many, we are proud to have all of our brands take part in Giving Tuesday and contribute to organizations whose causes reflect the values of our company,” says Laura Alber, Chief Executive Officer of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.