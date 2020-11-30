 

Andrew Peller Limited President & CEO John E. Peller Appointed as Officer of the Order of Canada

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited ADW.A/ADW.B (“APL” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that John E. Peller, the President and CEO of Andrew Peller Limited has been awarded the honour of Officer of the Order of Canada for his outstanding contributions to the Canadian Wine Industry, his dedication to community and service to our nation.  Over thirty years ago, John joined his father and grandfather with the ambition of producing exceptional world class wines.  This tremendous recognition, awarded by the Governor General of Canada encapsulates 60 years of dedication and commitment from the entire Andrew Peller team, past and present, while spanning four generations of the Peller Family.  On behalf of John and the entire Andrew Peller family, we thank you for your continued support.  The Order of Canada is one of our country’s highest civilian honours.  Created in 1967, the Order of Canada recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.  More than 7,000 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order, recognizing how each has changed our nation’s measure of success and, through the sum of their accomplishments, helped us build a better Canada.

About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products. The Company’s award-winning premium and ultra-premium VQA brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine based liqueurs, craft ciders, beer and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker’s Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc. (“GVI”), the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at www.andrewpeller.com.

For more information, please contact:
Mr. Steve Attridge, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT
(905) 643-4131

 


