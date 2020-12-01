 

AXIS Re Hires David Bangs as Head of Japan

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of David Bangs as AXIS Re Head of Japan.

“David brings broad experience in the Japanese market,” said Les Loh, AXIS Re President Asia Pacific. “Under his leadership, we look forward to further extending our expertise to our clients in Japan as the market continues to evolve.”

Mr. Bangs joins AXIS Re from Willis Re Singapore where he served as Executive Director. Prior to that, he held the role of Japan Representative at Wills Re Tokyo. Mr. Bangs will be based in Singapore.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

