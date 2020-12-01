DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SFC Energy unifies its brand identity: Subsidiaries PBF Group, PBF Power, and Simark Controls will operate under the name SFC Energy from January 1, 2021 01.12.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy unifies its brand identity: Subsidiaries PBF Group, PBF Power, and Simark Controls will operate under the name SFC Energy from January 1, 2021

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, December 1, 2020 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, increases the visibility of its brand image. As of January 1, 2021, all subsidiaries of the SFC Energy Group will operate under the name SFC Energy.

For business partners, investors and employees of the individual companies Simark Controls (Canada), PBF Group (Netherlands) and PBF Power (Romania) nothing will change - only the names of subsidiaries. The company is thus unifying its image for a clear and distinct positioning. The aim is to achieve even greater brand loyalty both internally and externally and to be perceived as a unit more strongly on the market than before.

"The name SFC Energy reflects the positioning of our company as a unit with shared values, long-term goals and a clear strategy. It still continues to represent the sum of its valuable and unique parts. In our 20th anniversary year, we are strengthening our perception in the market as a reliable partner for environmentally friendly and high-performance energy supply solutions and sending a clear sign of solidarity to all employees of the SFC Energy family," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

Additional information on SFC Energy's fuel cell solutions for Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, and Industry at sfc.com.



About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With more than 45,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas and Industry markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

