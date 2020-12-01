ENGIE EPS Wins a New Project in The US

Boston-based developer Kearsarge Energy has selected ENGIE EPS for the supply of a 10MWh system to be deployed in Bellingham, Massachusetts that is part of a Solar plus Storage project that was awarded to Kearsarge in a competitive solicitation by the town of Bellingham.

ENGIE EPS (Paris:EPS) is pleased to announce that on the heels of over 600MWh of secured contracts in the US territories, it has now been awarded a supply contract in Massachusetts.

With this award, ENGIE EPS further proves its competitiveness across the Industrial Solutions and Giga Storage product lines, which develop cutting edge energy storage systems leveraging on proprietary technology and knowhow in batteries and hydrogen since 2005.

“In less than one year, we have established a solid foothold in the US with iconic projects awarded in Guam, Hawai‘i and across New England. We are confident this project is the first in a series of fruitful collaborations with Kearsarge Energy for clean energy solution delivery”, said Carlalberto Guglielminotti, CEO and General Manager of ENGIE EPS.

“We are very pleased to have ENGIE EPS provide their expertise as Kearsarge extends its Solar-plus-Storage leadership in the Northeast as we build out our energy storage pipeline which now exceeds 100 MWh. The project once operating will provide discounted solar energy for a Massachusetts Municipality and will provide millions of dollars in lease and tax revenue to the town of Bellingham over twenty years”, added Andrew Bernstein, Managing Partner of Kearsarge Energy.

The project is slated to be online in mid-2021.

* * *

About ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is the technology and industrial player within the ENGIE group that develops technologies to revolutionize the paradigm shift in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS: FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC Mid & Small and the CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

For more information: www.engie-eps.com

follow us on LinkedIn

About KEARSARGE ENERGY

Kearsarge Energy, based in Boston, MA, is New England’s fastest growing renewable energy project development, operations, ownership and finance company, with a dual mission to help build a more sustainable world and to provide superior returns for stakeholders and the environment. Having successfully developed and financed 140 MW and $350M of Solar since 2011, Kearsarge expects to deploy 75MW of new projects in 2020 including multiple Solar + Storage projects. Commanding a 250 MW pipeline, Kearsarge is focused on creating long-term value by working with local communities to meet the growing demand for commercial and utility-scale renewable energy projects.

Learn more at www.kearsargeenergy.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005531/en/