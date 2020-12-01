 

AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Acquisition of National HME Provider AeroCare Holdings Inc. and Updates Financial Guidance For 2021

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of home healthcare equipment, medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Orlando, Florida based AeroCare Holdings, Inc. (“AeroCare”).

Founded in 2000, AeroCare is a leading national technology-enabled respiratory and home medical equipment (“HME”) distribution platform in the United States and offers a comprehensive suite of direct-to-patient equipment and services including CPAP and BiPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, home ventilators, and other durable medical equipment products. AeroCare maintains extensive relationships with leading national manufacturers and managed healthcare plans, and services patients in over 300 locations across 30 states. AeroCare is currently owned by private investors including Peloton Equity, SkyKnight Capital, SV Health Investors, and AeroCare management and employees. The combined company will operate under the name AdaptHealth, and Luke McGee, CEO of AdaptHealth, and Steve Griggs, CEO of AeroCare, will jointly lead the company as Co-CEOs. Josh Parnes will continue to serve as President. In addition, AdaptHealth will expand its Board of Directors at closing of the transaction to 11 directors, with Steve Griggs and shareholder designee Ted Lundberg of Peloton Equity to join the Board.

Luke McGee commented, “We are very excited to welcome Steve and the AeroCare team to AdaptHealth. This highly accretive transaction pairs up two industry leaders with similar strategies and strong execution track records of growth and profitability, technology innovation, and patient service. Our combined company will further enhance our geographic reach with a footprint in 47 of the 48 continental US states, strengthening relationships with our referral partners, patients, manufacturers, and managed healthcare plans. Steve is a highly-regarded innovator in our industry and will bring exceptional leadership to AdaptHealth.”

Steve Griggs added, “Joining forces with AdaptHealth strengthens our combined ability to transform our industry and positively impact the lives of chronically ill patients across the country. I am very excited to partner with Luke, Josh and the AdaptHealth team to build an even stronger business, sharing best practices across each organization to drive operational efficiencies and create enhanced opportunities for our employees, patients, referral sources and other stakeholders.”

04.11.20
 AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results