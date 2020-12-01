Red White & Bloom Brands Q3 2020 Quarterly Report

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (“ RWB ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that its interim consolidated financial statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the 3 rd quarter ended September 30, 2020 are available on www.sedar.com . The Company is pleased to provide a summary of the following highlights for Q3:

Revenues for the period totaled - $6.09 million CDN; revenues include Platinum Vape results for 17 days in this quarter and exclude any results from PharmaCo

Gross margin before fair value impacts was 69%

Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was negative $5.66M and negative $2.89 for the nine months ended September 30.

Gain on fair value of biological assets recognized during the quarter was $1.8M and $10.1M for the five months ended September 30.

Operational highlights and recent events

Closed a $25m bought deal financing during Q3

Closed on the acquisition of Platinum Vape during Q3

Entered into agreements to expand Platinum Vape product availability to the state of Arizona

Began first harvest of Goliath Hemp in Illinois and commenced shipping post end of Q3

Shareholders approved deferring the conversion date of the Preferred Shares to May 24, 2021



Chairman & CEO Brad Rogers stated, “We are pleased with our pro forma revenue so far this year and results for Q3, which included just a few days of recognizing revenue from our Platinum operations along with operations from our Granville Illinois operations. We are continuing to move forward with our plans to close on our other pending acquisition in Michigan, and have now set our sights on additional THC opportunities elsewhere in the US while fortifying our current operations.”