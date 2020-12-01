Accenture Helps Blueair Raise Manufacturing Productivity and Add New Services to its Connected Air Purifiers

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has delivered a new cloud-based internet of things (IoT) platform and digital manufacturing platform to Blueair , a world leader in air purification for home and professional use, and part of the Unilever family of brands. The platforms enabled Blueair to launch HealthProtect , its first connected air purifier to provide 24/7 protection against bacteria and viruses 1 .

Accenture’s new cloud-based IoT platform and digital manufacturing platform supported Blueair in launching the new Blueair HealthProtect Air Purifier (Source: Blueair)

Leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS), Accenture built an IoT platform on the cloud that allows Blueair consumers to monitor and manage their indoor air quality remotely through a mobile app and multilingual voice commands, and receive alerts when filters need to be replaced. The platform also enables Blueair to remotely debug and automatically update the devices’ firmware. Using its Industry X expertise, Accenture also developed a digital manufacturing platform that allowed Blueair to shift from manual to automated product assembling and testing of the connected air purifiers.

Accenture’s work is expected to significantly raise Blueair’s manufacturing productivity, reduce cloud expenditure and increase filter sales. In addition, the new IoT platform’s custom-built, reusable assets will enable Blueair to more quickly enhance its products and service offerings in the future.

“Accenture has helped us improve the consumer experience of HealthProtect, our most advanced air purifier ever,” said Henk in ’t Hof, chief executive officer at Blueair, explaining that “the unique HealthProtect air purifier protects against germs even when the unit is in stand-by mode.”

“The new digital manufacturing and IoT platforms embed more intelligence into Blueair’s manufacturing and after-sales phase, helping the company drive revenues through new services and evolve its business model,” said Manish Gupta, managing director in Accenture’s Consumer Goods & Services group in India and client account lead for Blueair.

Today’s news comes as companies need to innovate even faster and harness emerging technologies in their quest to emerge as industry leaders. Accenture recently announced a US $3 billion investment to help clients create more differentiation by operating a cloud-first business to realize greater value at speed and at scale.