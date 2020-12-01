 

Accenture Helps Blueair Raise Manufacturing Productivity and Add New Services to its Connected Air Purifiers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 14:29  |  57   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has delivered a new cloud-based internet of things (IoT) platform and digital manufacturing platform to Blueair, a world leader in air purification for home and professional use, and part of the Unilever family of brands. The platforms enabled Blueair to launch HealthProtect, its first connected air purifier to provide 24/7 protection against bacteria and viruses1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005517/en/

Accenture’s new cloud-based IoT platform and digital manufacturing platform supported Blueair in launching the new Blueair HealthProtect Air Purifier (Source: Blueair)

Accenture’s new cloud-based IoT platform and digital manufacturing platform supported Blueair in launching the new Blueair HealthProtect Air Purifier (Source: Blueair)

Leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS), Accenture built an IoT platform on the cloud that allows Blueair consumers to monitor and manage their indoor air quality remotely through a mobile app and multilingual voice commands, and receive alerts when filters need to be replaced. The platform also enables Blueair to remotely debug and automatically update the devices’ firmware. Using its Industry X expertise, Accenture also developed a digital manufacturing platform that allowed Blueair to shift from manual to automated product assembling and testing of the connected air purifiers.

Accenture’s work is expected to significantly raise Blueair’s manufacturing productivity, reduce cloud expenditure and increase filter sales. In addition, the new IoT platform’s custom-built, reusable assets will enable Blueair to more quickly enhance its products and service offerings in the future.

“Accenture has helped us improve the consumer experience of HealthProtect, our most advanced air purifier ever,” said Henk in ’t Hof, chief executive officer at Blueair, explaining that “the unique HealthProtect air purifier protects against germs even when the unit is in stand-by mode.”

“The new digital manufacturing and IoT platforms embed more intelligence into Blueair’s manufacturing and after-sales phase, helping the company drive revenues through new services and evolve its business model,” said Manish Gupta, managing director in Accenture’s Consumer Goods & Services group in India and client account lead for Blueair.

Today’s news comes as companies need to innovate even faster and harness emerging technologies in their quest to emerge as industry leaders. Accenture recently announced a US $3 billion investment to help clients create more differentiation by operating a cloud-first business to realize greater value at speed and at scale.

Seite 1 von 2
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Helps Blueair Raise Manufacturing Productivity and Add New Services to its Connected Air Purifiers Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has delivered a new cloud-based internet of things (IoT) platform and digital manufacturing platform to Blueair, a world leader in air purification for home and professional use, and part of the Unilever family of brands. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Ipsen Highlights New Strategic Priorities and Provides Mid-Term Financial Outlook
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:59 Uhr
Accenture Promotes 605 New Managing Directors and Appoints 63 New Senior Managing Directors
14:29 Uhr
Two-Thirds of U.S. Consumers Likely to Switch Healthcare Providers If COVID-19 is Poorly Managed, Accenture Report Reveals
11:29 Uhr
CNH Industrial, Accenture and Microsoft Collaborate to Develop Connected Industrial Vehicles
08:59 Uhr
Accenture Completes Acquisition of OpusLine
24.11.20
COVID-19 Increases Urgency for Banks to Transform Payment Systems as Digital Payments Soar, Finds Research from Accenture
23.11.20
Accenture Positioned as Leader in Digital Business Transformation Services by Independent Research Firm
23.11.20
Accenture to Acquire End-to-End Analytics
23.11.20
New Consumer Behaviors Will Shift US$3Trillion in Economic Value, Accenture Report Finds
23.11.20
Institut Polytechnique de Paris and Accenture Form Strategic Partnership to Leverage Science and Technology to Address Major Societal, Economic, and Environmental Challenges
20.11.20
Accenture Acquires Arca to Bolster its 5G Network Capabilities