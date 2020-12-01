 

Philips highlights its expanding enterprise imaging informatics portfolio at RSNA 2020

December 1, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today highlighted its expanding enterprise imaging informatics portfolio that is enabling healthcare providers to advance digital health transformation at RSNA 2020. Informatics solutions play an important role in diagnosis and treatment, as well as the management of patient data across the healthcare enterprise. During the COVID-19 pandemic, with health systems under unprecedented strain, Philips’ enterprise imaging informatics portfolio supports hospitals and imaging centers as they seek to connect and optimize performance, improving the patient experience, health outcomes, and staff experience, while lowering the cost of care.

“At RSNA 2020 we’re forging ahead with new AI-enabled informatics capabilities in areas including advanced visualization, operational efficiency and patient engagement,” said Calum Cunningham, General Manager of Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics at Philips. “At the same time, we continue to take steps to further integrate our broad and deep informatics capabilities, helping healthcare providers to advance their digital healthcare transformation and making a positive impact on the defining moments in each patient’s journey.”

In the Netherlands, Philips is working with Enovation to build a cross-enterprise document sharing (XDS) network, enabling digital exchange of patient data on a national scale across 80 hospitals in a standardized and secure manner. Philips is leading similar initiatives globally, including the UK and U.S. In Denmark, Philips Clinical Collaboration Platform is supporting telehealth and other connectivity initiatives across a region of over 1.2 million people, serving 300 radiologists and nuclear medicine specialists and performing 1.5 million exams annually. In the U.S., Philips’ teleradiology services business has seen significant growth in 2020, resulting from an overall increase in capacity and remote imaging capabilities, including in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At RSNA 2020, Philips is announcing a series of informatics innovations:

The latest version of Philips Advanced Visualization Workspace (IntelliSpace Portal 12) features a robust set of new AI-assisted quantitative assessment and automatic results generation features to support the diagnostic workflow, including follow-up and communication across cardiology, pulmonology, oncology and neurology. New features include AI algorithms for lung nodule detection, cardiac functional analysis, and quantification of pulmonary infiltrates, associated with COVID-19 patients. The intelligent, automated and connected multi-modality, multi-vendor suite of applications supports follow-up and communication across clinical care pathways

