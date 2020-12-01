Philips highlights its expanding enterprise imaging informatics portfolio at RSNA 2020

December 1, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today highlighted its expanding enterprise imaging informatics portfolio that is enabling healthcare providers to advance digital health transformation at RSNA 2020 . Informatics solutions play an important role in diagnosis and treatment, as well as the management of patient data across the healthcare enterprise. During the COVID-19 pandemic, with health systems under unprecedented strain, Philips’ enterprise imaging informatics portfolio supports hospitals and imaging centers as they seek to connect and optimize performance, improving the patient experience, health outcomes, and staff experience, while lowering the cost of care.

“At RSNA 2020 we’re forging ahead with new AI-enabled informatics capabilities in areas including advanced visualization, operational efficiency and patient engagement,” said Calum Cunningham, General Manager of Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics at Philips. “At the same time, we continue to take steps to further integrate our broad and deep informatics capabilities, helping healthcare providers to advance their digital healthcare transformation and making a positive impact on the defining moments in each patient’s journey.”