 

Rimini Street Awarded Three Brazilian Public Sector Contracts to Support Oracle and SAP Enterprise Software Systems

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that it has been awarded three separate contracts to provide enterprise software support to agencies linked to the Legislative, Executive and Judiciary branches of the Brazilian government, specifically the Chamber of Deputies, the Superior Labor Court and APEX Brasil, an independent social service agency. The Brazilian government public procurement processes were put in place to ensure that public sector organizations work with providers in a manner that is transparent, efficient, ensures economy of scales and the best optimization of public resources.

Rimini Street Awarded Three Brazilian Public Sector Contracts to Support Oracle and SAP Enterprise Software Systems (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street Addresses Public Sector Demands for Cost Optimization

In 2019 the Ministry of Economy, which is responsible for planning the whole of Brazil’s budget, issued a mandate – Normative Instructions 01 and 02 – requiring all public sector organizations to carefully evaluate their IT costs in general, including technical support services and IT systems providers, to ensure the most attractive cost-benefit ratio. Those regulations were preceded by a decision from 2018 (Ruling 2,569/2018) issued by the Tribunal de Contas da União (TCU), which is responsible for overseeing and ensuring that public entities are spending their funds judiciously and on activities and items that have been earmarked specifically for these funds. That ruling had demonstrated that some commercial practices adopted by the major IT providers could cause losses to the public administration, guiding institutions to seek more advantageous alternatives that could favor competition.

The mandate also provides that the Brazilian federal public administration prioritize the improvement of services to its citizens, ensuring that investments made in the R$ 8 billion Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector for these services benefit the wider public need. Technology has a fundamental role in the government/citizen relationship and therefore the resources directed to it need to be extremely well managed with transparency.

