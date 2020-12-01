 

PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation to Contribute an Additional $250,000 to Wildfire Relief and Recovery

On this Giving Tuesday –a day that inspires people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity– Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation), together, will contribute approximately $250,000 to the American Red Cross, volunteer fire departments and community organizations assisting residents affected by recent wildfires. These charitable contributions are part of an overall commitment of $1 million for wildfire relief and recovery efforts.

This final phase of funding for this fire season includes the American Red Cross’ California Wildfire Relief to help make sure people recovering from a wildfire have the help they need, including shelter, meals, relief supplies and medical care, and support for emergency responders. Funding also will help volunteer fire departments, the Latino Community Foundation, and local organizations assisting with wildfire relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts.

"We are proud to partner with PG&E to support Latino and farmworker families that have been impacted by California's wildfires. These communities work hard to put food on our table, and it is time we ensure they have food on theirs. Please join us this holiday season to reach even more children and families by donating to our California Wildfire Relief Fund," said Samantha Sandoval, Latino Community Foundation.

“Giving Tuesday highlights the power of people and organizations to help transform lives and communities. We’re grateful during this season of giving to support the American Red Cross, local emergency responders and local groups providing relief efforts and rebuilding neighborhoods and communities,” said Robert Kenney, PG&E Vice President of Regulatory and External Affairs. “We also appreciate the generosity of our employees, who embody the spirit of Giving Tuesday.”

PG&E Employees Virtually Volunteer

In September and October, PG&E and The Foundation offered to match employee contributions to five featured charities supporting wildfire relief. The company’s wildfire relief seasonal giving campaign raised more than $18,000 through employee donations, which The Foundation will match.

Additionally, since March when PG&E transitioned from in-person to virtual volunteering for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, PG&E employees have donated 1,800 hours to company-sponsored volunteer opportunities, and more than 10,000 personal hours to organizations they support.

Company volunteer events have included partnering with Meals on Wheels to make senior wellness phone calls, creating Projects in a Box for pediatric patients at Stanford Children’s Hospital and Valley Children’s Hospital and supporting programs for students distance learning during the public health crisis.

Continuing Support for Affected Communities

PG&E and The Foundation, together, previously made the following contributions as part of their combined total pledge of $1 million for wildfire relief and recovery efforts:

These charitable contributions come either from shareholder funds or The Foundation, not PG&E customers.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

