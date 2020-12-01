 

Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier Transportation Sale to Alstom

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) and Alstom announced today that all necessary regulatory approvals required to complete the sale of Bombardier Transportation to Alstom have been received.

Bombardier and Alstom now expect the transaction to close on January 29, 2021.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
