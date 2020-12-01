 

REC Silicon – Cancellation of subsequent offering

Lysaker, 1 December 2020

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by REC Silicon ASA (the "Company") on 14 October 2020 and 15 October 2020 regarding the successful completion of a private placement raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 1,000 million (the "Private Placement") and a potential subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 18,518,518 new shares directed towards shareholders of the Company as of 14 October 2020 who were not allocated shares in the Private Placement.

The Company has decided not to initiate the Subsequent Offering.

The background for the cancellation is that the Company's shares have over time traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange, with significant trading volume, at prices below the subscription price in the Private Placement of NOK 10.80. Accordingly, shareholders wishing to neutralize the dilutive effect of the Private Placement have had the opportunity to purchase shares in the Company in the open market, at prices below what would have been the subscription price in the Subsequent Offering.

About the Company:
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway. For more information, please visit: www.recsilicon.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


