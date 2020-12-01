 

Uber CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat at 2020 Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 22:00  |   |   |   

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced today that Nelson Chai, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, Dec 10, 2020. Mr. Chai is scheduled to appear at 8:00am ET (5:00am PT).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Source: Uber Technologies, Inc.

Uber Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Uber CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat at 2020 Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced today that Nelson Chai, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, Dec 10, 2020. Mr. Chai is scheduled to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Mogo Reports 135% Increase in Bitcoin Transaction Volume in November
Coty Completes Sale of Wella Stake to KKR
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Uber Completes Acquisition of Postmates
17.11.20
IPO/ROUNDUP: Airbnb schafft Gewinn vor Börsengang - Profitabilität aber ungewiss
12.11.20
ROUNDUP: Sixt sieht drohenden Verlust gelassen
11.11.20
Uber: Bald wie Tesla oder bald Pleite?
09.11.20
Uber CEO to Participate in Keynote at 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference
09.11.20
Aktien: Uber kommt nicht aus der Verlustzone – Aktie bricht dennoch aus
08.11.20
Reform des Fahrdienstmarktes: Kritik aus NRW an Scheuers Plänen
06.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Träger Abschluss einer starken Woche
06.11.20
Aktien New York: Stabiler Abschluss einer starken Woche
06.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Leichterer Abschluss einer starken Woche

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
137
Uber Technologies