Uber CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat at 2020 Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced today that Nelson Chai, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, Dec 10, 2020. Mr. Chai is scheduled to appear at 8:00am ET (5:00am PT).
A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.
Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.
