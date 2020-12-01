 

Etihad Airways partners with PressReader Heightens passenger experience with digital newspapers and magazines

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.12.2020   

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Etihad Airways, the national airline of UAE, has partnered with PressReader, the world's premium all-you-can-consume digital newspaper and magazine platform. The new partnership brings global content to Etihad's international passengers wherever they fly worldwide. Access will open to guests 30 hours before flight time, unlocking more than 7,000 newspapers and magazines from 120 countries in over 60 languages. Through PressReader's digital platform, passengers also access enhanced features such as offline reading, audio listening, and translation of publications into 21 languages for those travelers who wish to read in their dialect of choice (including Arabic).

Etihad passengers now have access to over 7,000 publications through PressReader to read before, during, and long after their journey

"As part of our commitment to reducing the spread of COVID-19, we removed high-touch surfaces including printed newspapers and magazines from the customer journey and enhanced the experience by partnering with PressReader," notes Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand & Marketing, Etihad Aviation Group. "To encourage a contactless experience, this new partnership gives our guests choice and convenience to download as many digital publications as they would like, before their flight, to read at home, across our lounges, at the airport, or during their flight."

A strong commitment to the customer experience and sustainability brought Etihad to PressReader from a previous digital platform. The switch was motivated by Etihad's wish to offer the widest selection of choice and best reading experience to their passengers while moving to 100% digital. Since late 2018, the airline has embraced an essential 'Choose Well' strategy, which reflects Etihad's evolution into an 'airline of choices.' The inspiration was taken from the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his choices to develop his nation. And, it's a strategy the airline has proved works. Last year Etihad received industry recognition with a sweep of awards that included the 'World's Leading Airline 2019', 'World's Leading Airline - Customer Experience 2019', 'World's Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2019', and 'World's Leading Excellence Inflight Service 2019'.

