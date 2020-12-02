 

Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based Communications Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020   

Vodafone Business and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration and contact center solutions, today announced a strategic partnership that seeks to transform business communications and collaboration.

Together the companies will create a new co-branded, cloud-based service that will be the lead Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution for Vodafone Business, and also offer Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to Vodafone Business customers.

Bringing together Vodafone Business’ mobile first approach, global brand, reach and scale with RingCentral’s deep UCaaS and CCaaS expertise, the platform will deliver flexible, easy to use and secure services. The platform will be available to customers of all sizes offering all businesses benefits from next-generation communications and collaboration capabilities.

Vodafone Business and RingCentral will jointly drive product roadmap, innovation, sales enablement and go-to-market. Both companies will contribute resources to this, creating a joint development capability and also leveraging the RingCentral open API platform for custom integrations.

Vinod Kumar, CEO, Vodafone Business, said: “Our partnership with RingCentral will enable customers to rapidly deploy and easily manage the communications services that are right for them, and marks another step forward in our drive to become a platform based business. Together with RingCentral we can transform ways of working, improve business processes, and help companies become ready for a future of increased remote and flexible working.”

The partnership will offer Vodafone Business’ global customer base quick-to-deploy, scalable cloud-based communications services based on RingCentral’s leading Message Video Phone (MVP) platform. As part of the agreement, Vodafone Business will offer RingCentral's integrated UCaaS and CCaaS solutions including RingCentral’s Engage Voice and Engage Digital products. Vodafone Business will provide value-added services in migration, adoption, and integration to ensure customers are realizing the full benefit of the platform.

