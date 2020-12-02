 

Shandong University Joins the Ranks of Prestigious Universities in China to Acquire Gale Scholar

Students and Faculty Gain Access to the World's Largest Selection of Rare and Unique Primary Sources

FARMINGTON HILLS, Michigan and SHANDONG, China, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shandong University is the latest university in China to acquire Gale Scholar, from Gale, a Cengage company, empowering its researchers to make fresh discoveries through digital access to millions of pages from Gale Primary Sources. Gale Scholar offers institutions access to core collections in Gale Primary Sources totaling more than 170 million digitized pages from the vaults of world renowned libraries, covering over 500 years of international history.

Shandong University Library

Shandong University is one of the highest ranking universities in China, and one of the first members of Project 211 and Project 985, two state projects to support the development of the country's best universities.

"Since its founding nearly 120 years ago, Shandong University has attached great importance to the research and study of western culture," said Director Zhao Xingshen of Shandong University Library. "Gale's primary sources gathered from many world-renowned institutions in Europe and America can support many disciplines with their wealth of content. Introducing these academic resources into our teaching and research activities will continue Shandong University's academic tradition of disseminating its humanities and social sciences research to the world. Consequently, Gale Scholar is destined to have a positive and far-reaching impact. We are very pleased to join the community of Gale Scholar institutions in China and look forward to further collaboration with Gale."

The Gale Scholar program enables Shandong University to enhance its current holdings with Gale Primary Sources, which have been core to the collection-building strategies of institutions in North America and Europe for many years. By granting immediate access to these collections, the Gale Scholar program supports the university's mission to grow its research output, improve student outcomes and attract the best and brightest in their fields – both at the researcher and postgraduate levels.

"We're delighted to welcome Shandong University to the Gale Scholar program," said Terry Robinson, senior vice president and managing director of Gale International. "The university library's decision to invest in the program reflects its ongoing commitment to foster world-leading research, while strengthening its position as a regional hub of learning."

