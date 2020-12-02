Fusion, a Garmin Brand, Adds Wake Tower Speakers to Premium Signature Series 3 Collection

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer 1 , today announced the Signature Series 3 Wake Tower Speakers from Fusion Entertainment, a Garmin brand, now with the widest range of color blends and tones available on the market. The Signature Series 3 delivers a truly premium on-water audio entertainment experience thanks to its unprecedented spectrum of color variations designed to complement each unique boat and style.

The new, Signature Series 3 Wake Tower Speakers from Fusion Entertainment deliver a truly premium on-water audio entertainment experience to a wide range of modern wake boats. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Signature Series 3 Wake Tower Speakers build on the success of Fusion Entertainment’s existing marine speakers and subwoofers, the industry’s first to combine traditional red, green and blue LEDs with cool and warm white (CRGBW) lighting to offer a full color palette – from premium pastels to vibrant hues. CRGBW LEDs offer thousands of possibilities for customizing speaker system illumination and effects while continuing to deliver Fusion Entertainment’s flagship audio performance.

“The Signature Series 3 Wake Tower Speakers create an unparalleled audio entertainment experience for boaters, wakeboarders, or anyone riding in tow,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “These speakers take the action of the ride to a whole new level as they deliver powerful, crystal-clear audio behind a wide range of wake and ski boats for an unforgettable experience on the water.”

Sleek Design and Illumination

Never before seen on a marine wake tower speaker, the Signature Series 3 Wake Tower Speakers feature CRGBW LED lighting that combines cool white and warm white for an impressive spectrum of colors onboard the boat. With sports chrome and sports white grill color options and three size options ranging from classic 8.8-inch to all-new 7.7- and 6.5-inch, these new wake tower speakers can complement a variety of style preferences for any boat.

Premium Audio Performance

Optimized specifically for wake boats, the Signature Series 3 Wake Tower Speakers feature a new design with even greater cut-through and precisely calculated enclosure volume to reproduce crystal-clear, high-performance audio at all volume levels. Stiff, lightweight ‘CURV’ cone material is used in the Signature Series 3 Wake Tower Speakers providing not only more sound definition and output, but a defense against harsh marine environments as well.