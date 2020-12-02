 

TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Phase 2 Data Evaluating Umbralisib in Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Who Are Intolerant to Prior BTK or PI3K Inhibitor Therapy in Blood

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 13:15   

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced the publication of data from a Phase 2 study evaluating umbralisib, the Company’s investigational once daily, oral, dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon, in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who are intolerant to prior BTK or PI3K-delta inhibitor therapy, in Blood, the Journal of the American Society of Hematology.

Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are extremely encouraged by the data published today demonstrating that umbralisib monotherapy induced durable responses and enhanced progression-free survival in patients who were unable to tolerate their prior BTKi or PI3K delta therapy. Despite many advances in the treatment of CLL in recent years, early termination of kinase inhibitors due to tolerability is an emerging issue leaving too many CLL patients without adequate therapy.” Mr. Weiss continued, “With our rolling BLA submission recently initiated for ublituximab in combination with umbralisib for patients with CLL, and our ongoing clinical studies evaluating triplet regimens in this disease, we remain committed to addressing unmet needs in CLL.”

The manuscript includes data from 51 chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients who were previously treated with and became intolerant to prior BTK or PI3K inhibitor therapy (44 BTK intolerant and 7 PI3K intolerant patients). Patients were treated with 800 mg of umbralisib once daily. The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS). Safety data was available from all patients enrolled (n=51). Key highlights from this manuscript include:

  • The most common (≥5%) grade ≥3 AEs were neutropenia (18%), leukocytosis (14%), thrombocytopenia (12%), pneumonia (12%), and diarrhea (8%).
  • Six patients (12%) discontinued umbralisib due to an AE. Eight patients (16%) had dose reductions and were successfully re‐challenged allowing them to continue on umbralisib.
  • Median progression free survival (PFS) was 23.5 months (95% CI 13.1‐not estimable).
  • As of the data cut off, 58% of patients had been on umbralisib for a longer duration than their prior kinase inhibitor.

These data are described further in the manuscript entitled, “Phase 2 Study of the Safety and Efficacy of Umbralisib in Patients with CLL Who Are Intolerant to BTK or PI3Kδ Inhibitor Therapy,” which was published online in the First Edition section of Blood, the Journal of the American Society of Hematology. The online version of the article can be accessed at www.bloodjournal.org.

