 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Mirror Lake, a New-Home Community in Seffner, Florida, Priced From The $260,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Mirror Lake, a new, single-family home community in Seffner off Highway Road. Mirror Lake’s commuter-friendly location is just minutes away from major highways and a short drive to area employers and Gulf Coast beaches.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Mirror Lake, a new-home community in Seffner, Florida, priced from the $260,000s. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Mirror Lake showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s one- and two-story story floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 3,000 square feet. Mirror Lake is minutes to Eureka Springs Park, a 31-acre natural park that features walking trails through gardens of tropical plants and flowers. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Westfield Brandon Mall for a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment.

“Mirror Lake is conveniently located near Interstate 4, Interstate 75, US-60 and US-301, and a short drive to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Gulf Coast beaches,” said Fred Vandercook, President of KB Home’s Tampa division. “As with other KB Home communities, Mirror Lake also provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Mirror Lake sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $260,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

