DTS , a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), today announced that DTS AutoSense is the world’s first occupancy monitoring solution ( OMS ) to be designed into passenger vehicles projected to be on the road in 2021. The company also announced that DTS AutoSense was named the ‘Overall AutoTech Solution of the Year’ in the 2020 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards and a top safety pick in the 2020 CLEPA Innovation Awards.

DTS AutoSense: World’s First Occupant Monitoring Solution Designed into 2021 Vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)

DTS AutoSense Occupancy Monitoring System is dedicated to saving the lives of vehicle passengers and drivers and to improving the in-cabin experience. It is effective even if vehicle passengers/occupants are masked, and includes child seat detection, child presence detection, occupant detection, emotion detection, and passenger authentication.

In addition to the Occupancy Monitoring System (OMS), DTS AutoSense comprises a Driver Monitoring Solution (DMS). Working together the OMS and DMS provide insights into activity inside the vehicle, including the driver, passengers, pets and objects.

“The increasing level of automation in vehicles and upcoming vehicle safety mandates in Europe, as well as three recent proposed US congressional vehicle safety acts1, highlight the growing importance of increasing a vehicle’s sensitivity to both driver and occupants to prevent distracted driving, impaired driving and the possibility of leaving a child or pet in a hot car,” said Jeff Jury, Xperi SVP and general manager, Automotive.

In the United States alone, there are an average of 39 reported hot car child fatalities2 and several hundred pet casualties per year; and, in 2018, distracted driving claimed 2,841 lives3.

“DTS AutoSense is designed to work in all driving conditions, is platform-agnostic, and offers automakers a solution for each of these potential dangers, and more, with complex occupant sensing technology that is right in the sweet spot of anticipated mandates for autonomous vehicle production.” Jury noted that, in addition to OEMs, DTS is partnering with European Union NCAP/CLEPA technical groups who are working towards NCAP 2023 and 2025 requirements.4