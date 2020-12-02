 

Amazon Continues Investment in Nevada with Thousands of Jobs to Support Operations

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced its continued investment in Nevada with eight new buildings across the state to support customer fulfillment and delivery operations. The sites are expected to create more than 2,000 permanent full- and part-time jobs with a minimum $15 per hour wage and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

Amazon's North Las Vegas Delivery Station opened in September 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

The news comes on the heels of Amazon’s announcement to hire more than 100,000 seasonal jobs in the U.S. and Canada to help deliver smiles to customers this holiday season, including more than 1,000 across Nevada.

“This is welcome news for the entire state of Nevada,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Amazon continues to make investments to support local communities and has become a lifeline for those in our state who have experienced job loss during the pandemic. We are grateful for Amazon's decision to expand operations across Nevada, creating thousands of career opportunities for our citizens.”

JOB CREATION

Amazon broke ground in October on an 855,000 square-foot fulfillment center in North Las Vegas, creating 1,500 new full-time jobs when it opens in 2021. The site will be the second fulfillment center in the state using Amazon Robotics to help associates pick, pack and ship smaller items to customers.

The new sites also include five delivery stations that power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process, creating hundreds of permanent full-time and part-time jobs. This network of delivery stations will also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, and independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. Amazon’s new delivery stations in Nevada include:

  • Henderson – Delivery Station opening in 2021
  • Las Vegas – Delivery Station opening in 2021
  • North Las Vegas – Delivery Station opened in September 2020
  • Reno – Delivery Station opened in October 2020
  • Reno – “AMXL” Fulfillment Center / Delivery Station opening in 2021. This site supports the fulfillment and delivery of large products, from televisions to couches, powered by drivers employed by Amazon’s delivery service partners or national third party carriers.

Additionally, Amazon has hired hundreds of employees to support two additional facilities in North Las Vegas, including:

