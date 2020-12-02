The New York Times Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the UBS Global TMT Conference

The New York Times Company announced today that it will participate in the UBS Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 12:05 p.m. E.T., which will be accessible via live webcast at http://investors.nytco.com/investors/events-and-presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for 90 days.

About The New York Times Company