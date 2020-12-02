ViacomCBS Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

The report, released nearly one year after the merger of Viacom and CBS in December 2019, focuses on data through 2019 and the company’s global ESG priorities to date in three core areas: On-screen Content and Social Impact, Workforce and Culture and Sustainable Production and Operations . The report also provides select data and details on ViacomCBS’ efforts thus far in 2020, including the company’s strong response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and events of racial injustice in the United States.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, Action: ESG at ViacomCBS , highlighting how the company is addressing the ESG impacts that are most important to its business and stakeholders.

“ViacomCBS is focused on how we use the power of our platforms as content creators to meaningfully impact the issues that matter to our employees, audiences, partners, communities and investors," said Bob Bakish, President and CEO of ViacomCBS. “As we all continue to cope with the ongoing impact of COVID-19, as well as a racial reckoning in the US, we recognize and embrace our unique role as a global content powerhouse that shapes culture, social attitudes and societal outcomes. We’re committed to the opportunity and responsibility that comes with this reach and are proud to share how our company is taking action in our ESG report.”

The ESG report expands on ViacomCBS’ first materiality assessment, published earlier this year, and is guided by external ESG frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. It also outlines the company’s alignment with relevant United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth and Climate Action.

Among the priority areas addressed in this report, actions by ViacomCBS include:

Responding to COVID-19:

Committed $100 million to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for non-staff employees on ViacomCBS productions and other entertainment industry workers through third-party organizations and relief funds.

Worked to keep employees and the public safe and at home during the pandemic by leveraging ViacomCBS brands and on-air talent to amplify official health guidance through the #AloneTogether campaign, which consisted of 174,000 television spots, social media posts and other content across company platforms.

On-screen Content and Social Impact: