Recording of the Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Webinar

On December 2, 2020 JSC Olainfarm organized its Investor Conference Online Webinar. During the webinar members of the management board Zane Kotāne un Elena Bushberg informed about the recent performance of the company, sales activities in Russia and financial results of third quarter of 2020 and 9 months of 2020.



The recorded webinar is available online: https://bit.ly/3ly1Aaf , and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment. Methodology for alternative performance indicators is disclosed in Annual report for 2019 (page 21)