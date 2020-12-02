 

FOX News Channel Delivers Highest-Rated November in Network History in Primetime Across Total Viewers and the Key 25-54 Demographic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020   

FOX News Channel (FNC) finished the month of November as the most-watched cable network in both total day and primetime total viewers (Persons 2+), notching 53 months in a row in the top spot across all of basic cable in total day. FNC also saw its highest-rated November on record in primetime across total viewers and in the key 25-54 demographic. November also marked the 11th consecutive month this year that the network has finished number one in all of cable across primetime total viewers led by Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8PM/ET. Surpassing every broadcast network aside from FOX in total viewers, FNC continues to outpace NBC, CBS, and ABC in addition to the cable news competition in weekday primetime, an ongoing streak since Memorial Day. Additionally, the network edged out broadcast network CBS in the key 25-54 demographic in weekday primetime.

Marking 227 consecutive months as the top-rated cable news network in total day and primetime across total viewers, FNC continued to deliver double-digit percent advantages year over year. In total day, FNC garnered 1.9 million viewers, 413,000 with A25-54 and 279,000 in the 18-49 demo. In primetime, FNC delivered 3.9 million viewers, 827,000 in the 25-54 demographic, and 587,000 in the 18-49 category, delivering a 41 percent advantage over CNN in total viewers. In November, FNC claimed 39 of the top 100 cable telecasts in total viewers and delivered six telecasts with over 10 million total viewers, while MSNBC failed to deliver even one. FNC’s election night coverage comprised the top three most-watched telecasts for the month, beating every CNN telecast and every football game airing on ESPN in total viewers. The network also swept the cable news competition with the top four cable news programs in both total viewers and in the 25-54 demo as well as the top three in the 18-49 category. Delivering increases of 22 percent in total day and 41 percent in primetime year-over-year, FNC also led all of cable in upscale viewers (income of 100K+) in both weekday total day and primetime among total viewers.

Many of FNC’s programs, as well as the network’s entire primetime lineup, delivered their highest-rated month in the 25-54 demographic ever, including Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, FOX News @ Night with anchor Shannon Bream and FOX & Friends. Meanwhile, The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino and Outnumbered Overtime with anchor Harris Faulkner delivered their second highest-rated months in the demo in program history.

