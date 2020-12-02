 

Fortive to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 22:15  |  38   |   |   

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lico, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chuck McLaughlin, will be presenting at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1:55 p.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

Fortive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortive to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lico, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chuck McLaughlin, will be presenting at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
Orano Accelerates the Deployment of Digital Solutions on a Large Scale
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
BeiGene Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Shareholders
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Fortive to Present at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference
12.11.20
Fortive to Present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Industrials Conference
09.11.20
Fortive to Present at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference
05.11.20
Fortive Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock and its Preferred Stock

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.20
13
Fortive Corp - spin-off von Danaher