 

Wintrust Selects NCR Digital First Banking Platform

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, today announced that Wintrust Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WTFC), a $43 billion bank holding company with 15 branded community bank subsidiaries, selected NCR to provide its Digital First Banking platform, including its Channel Services Platform (CSP) and NCR D3 Digital Banking solutions, to transform its customer experience across its digital and branch channels.

As part of its digital transformation strategy, Wintrust will leverage NCR to deliver a unique branded experience to its consumer and small business customers across its footprint of over 180 banking locations.

“Clients come first and increasingly our digital services are a key part of delivering our exceptional service to our customers,” said Tom Ormseth, executive vice president of digital channels and transaction banking, Wintrust. “We have chosen NCR to partner with to maintain our commitment to our customers to deliver the latest digital capabilities in the marketplace.”

NCR Digital First Banking is a modern, cloud-native, API based platform that will deliver the best customer experience in Wintrust branch locations and across its digital channels. NCR’s scalable technology will cost effectively support Wintrust’s growth strategy and provide continuous innovation to its customers. The platform will be managed by NCR and hosted in the cloud to deliver unparalleled performance.

“To win in the hyper-competitive banking landscape today, it requires both a differentiated technology capability and a leadership mindset like that at Wintrust,” said Douglas Brown, president, digital banking, NCR Corporation. “Wintrust’s investment in digital-first banking positions them for success in the increasingly challenging financial services landscape.”

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of over $43 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 180 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas.

