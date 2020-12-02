 

Granite Awarded $16 Million Airport Refueling Facility Project in San Diego

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced that it has been awarded the West Refueler Loading Facility & West Solid Waste Facility project by the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority at the San Diego International Airport (SAN). The $16 million contract is anticipated to be booked in Granite's fourth quarter 2020 backlog.

The project includes the construction of a five-bay refueler loading facility connecting the existing fuel transfer pipeline near the fuel farm. Granite’s scope of work includes the construction of an oil/water separator and containment spill area, construction and modification of associated surrounding pavements, and incidental improvements to support the installation of the fuel distribution pipes and refueler loading facility.

“We have completed several projects for the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority and are very familiar with the complexities of airside construction,” said Granite Regional Vice President John Boies. “We are pleased to broaden our partnership with the Authority to improve the safety, security and quality of the facility.”

Construction is expected to begin in January 2021 and expected to conclude in November 2021.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

