DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Achieves Top Marks for Customer Satisfaction

Pliezhausen, December 03, 2020: In the current study on IT outsourcing in Germany by the market research institute Whitelane and the consulting firm Navisco AG, DATAGROUP achieved 3rd place in the customer satisfaction ranking and achieved top marks in customer loyalty, innovation and cloud capability. The study is the most comprehensive study on IT outsourcing in Germany.

For the IT Outsourcing Study Germany, 160 outsourcing customers were surveyed, who together hold around 550 outsourcing contracts and around 300 cloud sourcing contracts. The study is thus the most comprehensive study of the IT outsourcing market in Germany. DATAGROUP ranks third among all providers with an average customer satisfaction of 82 %. The average customer satisfaction of all providers in the study is 72 %. DATAGROUP thus occupies the third place in the customer satisfaction ranking and for the sixth time in a row one of the top places.

"Especially in times of Corona, IT service providers are in great demand. We are very close to our customers and support them in a spirit of partnership and at eye level. They reward this with a high level of satisfaction and loyalty," explains Dirk Peters, member of the board responsible for sales at DATAGROUP.

This is also reflected in the study results. 72 % of DATAGROUP customers are so satisfied that they would negotiate directly with DATAGROUP in case of a contract extension instead of starting a tender process.

The high level of loyalty and customer satisfaction is also based on DATAGROUP's range of services. In the sub-category cloud capability, DATAGROUP occupies first place among all examined IT service providers and comes in second in the area of business understanding. In the satisfaction with the data center services DATAGROUP reaches an average of 83 % and thus the second place, in the end user services category, the IT service provider places first with 84 %.