KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Horizon Pointe, a new single-family home community in Converse. The community’s commuter-friendly location is close to major highways and minutes from area military facilities and medical centers. KB Home will host a model home tour on Instagram Live @kbhome_san_antonio, on Saturday, December 5 at 10 a.m. CST. During the live event, participants can view the two Horizon Pointe model homes, ask questions about the new community and learn how to schedule a VIP tour.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Horizon Pointe, a new-home community in Converse, Texas; priced from the 210,000s. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Horizon Pointe showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets, and large lofts. The community offers one- and two-story floor plans that feature up to six bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,900 square feet. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Converse City Park, which features a playground, ball fields and walking paths, and being within walking distance of Masters Elementary School. Horizon Pointe’s community amenities include a pool and playground.

“Horizon Pointe is just minutes to Loop 1604 and Interstates 35 and 10, offering an easy commute to Randolph Air Force Base, Fort Sam Houston and San Antonio Military Medical Center,” said Rob Wasyliw, President of KB Home’s San Antonio division. “As with other KB Home communities, Horizon Pointe provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Horizon Pointe sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $210,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

