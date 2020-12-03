 

Allied Corp. Strengthens National Brand Support with the Signing of Elite Athlete David Lipson

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 14:55  |  77   |   |   

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALID), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address today’s medical issues is pleased to announce an endorsement contract with elite athlete, David Lipson (“Lipson”), Founder of Thunder Bro Athletic Company.

Lipson is a world-renowned athlete that founded an elite athlete training company called “Thundrbro”. As a professional baseball player and now a strength and conditioning leader, Lipson travels the world training trainers on how nutrition, training and athletic mind set impact sport performance and life. Lipson’s National reputation in the Unites States has several thousands of followers that adhere to his training programs and is well respected athlete within the trainer community. Lipson has trained entertainment celebrities, professional Major League Baseball and National Football League athletes and Crossfit Games champions.

Thundrbro is a training and lifestyle brand with a goal to bring quality products, information, and resources to help people live optimally. Building a camaraderie and respect for every member of the Thundrbro community is rooted in brotherhood, hard work, and optimal living. The Thundrbro mission is to make the world a better place through physical training, mental toughness with a winning mindset. The whole goal is to become better together and elevate those around you. This is very much aligned with Allied’s products.

The strong vision that Thundrbro brings to the world aligns with Allied’s vision to help those suffering heal within community. Peer support and access to resources is a large part of what Allied offers. Included in this is Allied’s products that are offered under its four brands: Equilibrium Bio, Tactical Relief, MaXXa and Buds Pure Naturals. Under each brand there are several products currently offered for sale.

"I believe that what the Allied team is building perfectly aligns with the Thundrbro approach to life. Hard work, elevated mindset and a healthy approach to life is what the Thundrbro tribe strives for. I believe in the products and stand behind Allied’s vision in creating pharmaceutical and natural health products for targeted health and wellness.” says David Lipson, Allied Brand Ambassador.

Seite 1 von 4


Allied Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allied Corp. Strengthens National Brand Support with the Signing of Elite Athlete David Lipson KELOWNA, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALID), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Allied Corp. Strengthens National Brand Support with the Signing of Elite Athlete Camille Leblanc-Bazinet

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.20
2
Allied Corp. unterzeichnet Verkaufs-, Vertriebs- und Fertigungsvertrag mit MGC Pharma