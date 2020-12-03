Allied Corp. Strengthens National Brand Support with the Signing of Elite Athlete David Lipson

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALID), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address today’s medical issues is pleased to announce an endorsement contract with elite athlete, David Lipson (“Lipson”), Founder of Thunder Bro Athletic Company.



Lipson is a world-renowned athlete that founded an elite athlete training company called “Thundrbro”. As a professional baseball player and now a strength and conditioning leader, Lipson travels the world training trainers on how nutrition, training and athletic mind set impact sport performance and life. Lipson’s National reputation in the Unites States has several thousands of followers that adhere to his training programs and is well respected athlete within the trainer community. Lipson has trained entertainment celebrities, professional Major League Baseball and National Football League athletes and Crossfit Games champions.

Thundrbro is a training and lifestyle brand with a goal to bring quality products, information, and resources to help people live optimally. Building a camaraderie and respect for every member of the Thundrbro community is rooted in brotherhood, hard work, and optimal living. The Thundrbro mission is to make the world a better place through physical training, mental toughness with a winning mindset. The whole goal is to become better together and elevate those around you. This is very much aligned with Allied’s products.

The strong vision that Thundrbro brings to the world aligns with Allied’s vision to help those suffering heal within community. Peer support and access to resources is a large part of what Allied offers. Included in this is Allied’s products that are offered under its four brands: Equilibrium Bio, Tactical Relief, MaXXa and Buds Pure Naturals. Under each brand there are several products currently offered for sale.

"I believe that what the Allied team is building perfectly aligns with the Thundrbro approach to life. Hard work, elevated mindset and a healthy approach to life is what the Thundrbro tribe strives for. I believe in the products and stand behind Allied’s vision in creating pharmaceutical and natural health products for targeted health and wellness.” says David Lipson, Allied Brand Ambassador.