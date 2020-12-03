Shaw Brings Its Premium Retail Experience to Prince George, West Vancouver With Two New Stores

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced it is continuing to create better retail experiences for shoppers in British Columbia with the opening of two new retail stores in Prince George and West Vancouver.

Today Shaw opened the doors on a 1,900-square-foot retail store at Pine Centre in Prince George (3055 Massey Drive), and, next week, Shaw will open a 1,882-square-foot location at Park Royal in West Vancouver (2002 Park Royal S) — completing its retail expansion for the calendar year, with more premium shopping destinations to be announced and opened in 2021.

As the latest additions to Shaw’s retail footprint, the new stores give holiday shoppers a modern and welcoming space to visit to learn more about Shaw’s full product lineup — either from a retail expert or through one of the many interactive demonstration walls and digital display stations. These spacious new stores allow shoppers to explore new products in compliance with British Columbia’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

“The new retail stores in Prince George and West Vancouver are visually stunning, informative and technology-rich environments that will delight our customers,” said Paul Deverell, President, Consumer, Shaw Communications. "We've designed the stores with our customers' needs and comfort in mind. Each store provides customers with a safe and interactive shopping experience that allows them to check out our innovative home and mobile products for themselves. At every store, our knowledgeable advisors help customers understand the benefits of bundling together our connectivity and entertainment services in a way that best suits their needs and budget."

Since launching Shaw Mobile in July 2020, Shaw has built or redesigned 23 new retail locations in B.C. and Alberta while observing public health measures designed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Beyond making it easier for customers to get much-needed connectivity services, Shaw’s multi-million-dollar retail expansion is creating new jobs at a time of high unemployment. Shaw has used local suppliers wherever possible, which has helped individual communities in their economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Shaw Communications is already an important part of the Prince George community and a significant local employer. On behalf of Council, I would like to congratulate Shaw on the opening of their new retail location in Prince George, and thank them for making this additional investment in our city, which will provide reliable jobs during these uncertain times. Such an investment also helps residents to keep up with the latest technology, which has a positive impact on economic development for both the city and region,” said Lyn Hall, Mayor, Prince George.