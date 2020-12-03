 

Shaw Brings Its Premium Retail Experience to Prince George, West Vancouver With Two New Stores

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 18:02  |  92   |   |   

Shaw’s multi-million-dollar retail investment continues providing reliable jobs and economic development in communities across Western Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced it is continuing to create better retail experiences for shoppers in British Columbia with the opening of two new retail stores in Prince George and West Vancouver.

Today Shaw opened the doors on a 1,900-square-foot retail store at Pine Centre in Prince George (3055 Massey Drive), and, next week, Shaw will open a 1,882-square-foot location at Park Royal in West Vancouver (2002 Park Royal S) — completing its retail expansion for the calendar year, with more premium shopping destinations to be announced and opened in 2021.

As the latest additions to Shaw’s retail footprint, the new stores give holiday shoppers a modern and welcoming space to visit to learn more about Shaw’s full product lineup — either from a retail expert or through one of the many interactive demonstration walls and digital display stations. These spacious new stores allow shoppers to explore new products in compliance with British Columbia’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

“The new retail stores in Prince George and West Vancouver are visually stunning, informative and technology-rich environments that will delight our customers,” said Paul Deverell, President, Consumer, Shaw Communications. "We've designed the stores with our customers' needs and comfort in mind. Each store provides customers with a safe and interactive shopping experience that allows them to check out our innovative home and mobile products for themselves. At every store, our knowledgeable advisors help customers understand the benefits of bundling together our connectivity and entertainment services in a way that best suits their needs and budget."

Since launching Shaw Mobile in July 2020, Shaw has built or redesigned 23 new retail locations in B.C. and Alberta while observing public health measures designed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Beyond making it easier for customers to get much-needed connectivity services, Shaw’s multi-million-dollar retail expansion is creating new jobs at a time of high unemployment. Shaw has used local suppliers wherever possible, which has helped individual communities in their economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Shaw Communications is already an important part of the Prince George community and a significant local employer. On behalf of Council, I would like to congratulate Shaw on the opening of their new retail location in Prince George, and thank them for making this additional investment in our city, which will provide reliable jobs during these uncertain times. Such an investment also helps residents to keep up with the latest technology, which has a positive impact on economic development for both the city and region,” said Lyn Hall, Mayor, Prince George.

Seite 1 von 3
Shaw Communications (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shaw Brings Its Premium Retail Experience to Prince George, West Vancouver With Two New Stores Shaw’s multi-million-dollar retail investment continues providing reliable jobs and economic development in communities across Western CanadaCALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Shaw Communications Inc. today announced it is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
EHang Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Shaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B
13.11.20
New Shaw Stores in Vancouver, Langley, and Nanaimo Make It Easier for Residents to Get Affordable Wireless and Ultrafast Internet
05.11.20
Shaw Launches Fibre+ Gig 1.5 — Offering Faster Speeds and More Bandwidth From Western Canada’s Leader in Gig Speed Internet