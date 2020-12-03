Saia LTL Freight Named Johnson Controls’ National Carrier of the Year

"We are very excited to be recognized by Johnson Controls with this award," said Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Ray Ramu. “While this honor confirms the dependable service we provide all our customers every day, this year, more than ever, our employees have worked to overcome a myriad of challenges to make sure we meet our customers’ ‘supply chain needs.’"

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight has been honored by Johnson Controls as the company’s “National LTL Carrier of the Year,” based on several key performance indicators (KPIs) including claims ratio, cost reduction initiatives, sustainability and more.

Johnson Controls is a global leader, offering “the world’s largest portfolio of building products, technologies, software, and services” designed to “transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play.”

“Johnson Controls nominated Saia for the ‘National LTL Carrier of the Year’ award due to exceptional service in extremely difficult market conditions; Saia excelled on all the core KPIs, took on new business with poise and came to the table with continuous improvement ideation,” stated Daniel Briers, Johnson Controls, logistics procurement, LTL category manager. “JCI cannot succeed without the support and success of our freight providers. Saia was an exemplary carrier throughout 2020.”

“The commitment to quality is evident in the actions of all our employees at every terminal and office,” stated Ramu. “This honor validates our dedication to providing the consistent, superior service our customers have come to expect.”

About Saia Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit www.saia.com.





CONTACT: For more information, contact: Jeannie S. Jump Saia Corporate Public Relations Phone: 770-232-4069 E-mail jjump@saia.com