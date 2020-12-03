AXT Completes the Ramp of OSRAM Shipments from New, Dingxing Manufacturing Facility

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, today announced that it has completed the ramp of its gallium arsenide substrate shipments for its major customer, OSRAM, from its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dingxing, China. In March, OSRAM finished its qualification of the new facility and began accepting a portion of its order volume from Dingxing, which it has continued to ramp throughout the year.



“We are very pleased to be able to fully support OSRAM’s requirements from our new, world-class manufacturing facility in Dingxing,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “The facility was designed from the ground up around modern manufacturing best practices, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and improved automation. It is also designed to efficiently scale to significant capacity expansion requirements, as our customers push the forefront of new, exciting, high-volume applications for gallium arsenide substrates. We have greatly valued OSRAM’s partnership through the process of our relocation and we are excited to be able to support its growth across a breadth of established and emerging photonics fields.”