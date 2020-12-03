C.H. Robinson Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) announced that its Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 51 cents ($0.51) per share, payable on January 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 14, 2020.

C.H. Robinson has distributed regular dividends for more than twenty-five years. As of December 3, 2020, there were approximately 135,317,023 shares outstanding.