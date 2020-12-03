 

C.H. Robinson Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) announced that its Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 51 cents ($0.51) per share, payable on January 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 14, 2020.

C.H. Robinson has distributed regular dividends for more than twenty-five years. As of December 3, 2020, there were approximately 135,317,023 shares outstanding.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With nearly $20 billion in freight under management and 18 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multimodal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our more than 119,000 customers and 78,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

