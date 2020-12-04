 

Clover Biopharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 1 Data for its Adjuvanted S-Trimer COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 09:00  |  83   |   |   

Clover Biopharmaceuticals, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing transformative biologics as vaccines and therapeutics for the world’s most debilitating diseases, today announced positive clinical data from its Phase 1 trial demonstrating that its protein-based COVID-19 S-Trimer vaccine candidates in combination with adjuvants from either GSK (London Stock Exchange: GSK) or Dynavax (Nasdaq: DVAX) induces strong immune responses, including neutralizing antibodies and cell-mediated immunity, as well as favorable safety and tolerability profiles in 150 adult and elderly participants. The manuscript describing the detailed results will be accessible on an online preprint server shortly.

The Phase 1 trial was a randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of the adjuvanted COVID-19 S-Trimer vaccine candidates formulated with different antigen levels. No serious adverse events related to the vaccine candidates studied were reported. The majority of adverse events were mild and transient. S-Trimer adjuvanted with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant system induced neutralizing antibody titers (seroconversion) in 100% of participants at the selected 9 µg S-Trimer dose in both adult and elderly groups, with geometric mean titers (GMT) greater than 1:1,800. CpG-1018/alum-adjuvanted S-Trimer induced neutralizing antibodies in 100% of adult participants at the selected 30 µg S-Trimer dose with GMT greater than 1:1,000, and seroconversion was observed in 88% (7 out of 8) in elderly. Strong Th1 cell-mediated immune responses were also observed for the vaccine candidates with either adjuvant.

Preliminary results from stability studies have demonstrated that S-Trimer is stable at 2-8o C for at least six months (longer-term stability studies are ongoing) and stable at room temperature and 40o C for at least one month, in line with the adjuvants tested. Thus, the ability of Clover’s COVID-19 vaccine candidates to be stored in standard refrigeration temperatures makes them suitable for broad global distribution based on current results.

Based on the positive Phase 1 results reported and the unprecedented need for COVID-19 vaccines, Clover and its partners are confident to enter late-stage clinical development for both adjuvanted vaccines. A global Phase 2/3 efficacy study of the S-Trimer vaccine candidate in combination with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant system is expected to begin in December 2020. Clover intends to initiate a separate pivotal clinical trial of the S-Trimer vaccine candidate in combination with Dynavax’s advanced CpG 1018 adjuvant plus alum in the first half of 2021.

Seite 1 von 4


Dynavax Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clover Biopharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 1 Data for its Adjuvanted S-Trimer COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates Clover Biopharmaceuticals, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing transformative biologics as vaccines and therapeutics for the world’s most debilitating diseases, today announced positive clinical data from its Phase …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Intel Machine Programming Tool Detects Bugs in Code
Walgreens Introduces Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), a New Advanced Data and Technology-led ...
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Alibaba Group Holdings Limited Class ...
Update on Intel’s Neuromorphic Ecosystem Growth and Progress
CrowdStrike Expands Routes to Market for CrowdStrike Services with AWS Marketplace
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
9
Auch bei Dynavax ist Corona das Thema