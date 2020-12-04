 

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Closing of Class A Common Stock Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 18:54  |  70   |   |   

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares by the Company of its Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $140.85 per share, for gross proceeds of $281.7 million. Reata has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase 300,000 additional shares of its Class A common stock, on the same terms and conditions as the shares offered in the public offering.

Barclays Capital Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3. The offering was conducted only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by request at Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847, or by emailing Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This news release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata’s two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone methyl (“bardoxolone”) and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes restoration of mitochondrial function, reduction of oxidative stress, and inhibition of pro-inflammatory signaling. Bardoxolone and omaveloxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

