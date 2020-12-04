 

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Common Stock in Connection with its Underwritten Public Offering

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, announced today the closing of the sale of an additional 2,678,571 shares of common stock at $1.39 per share pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with its public offering that closed on November 18, 2020, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $3,723,214 and bringing the total gross proceeds of the public offering to approximately $28,749,998.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering was conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statements on Form S-1 (File Nos. 333- 249133 and 333-250119), as amended, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that are effective. A final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

